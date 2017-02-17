Thousands of gallons of sewage released in SLO, health department says

Several thousand gallons of sewage have been released into a San Luis Obispo creek, according to the county health department.
About 3:50 p.m., roughly 3,000 gallons were released from a manway on the 300 block of Ramona Drive into a nearby storm drain, according to a SLO County Public Health Department news release.
The health department said at 9 p.m. the release was “ongoing” and had entered Garden Creek.
City of SLO utility crews were monitoring the release, which was because of “storm water infiltration,” according to the news release.
The area of the release has been blocked off until the excess storm water subsides, according to the news release.
The health department is asking residents to avoid the creek and other affected areas until the release is stopped.
The department also said that people also should “avoid contact with creek and ocean water during and after storm events due to high levels of disease causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoans originating from the watershed and urban areas.”
The release is not likely to be a public safety threat because of dilution from the storm water infiltration, according to the department.
