February 17, 2017 6:13 PM

Driver plucked from flooded Highway 1 near Nipomo

By Mark Powell

A driver was rescued from his van after it became stuck in 3 feet of water on a flooded Highway 1 south of Nipomo on Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The call for a possible water rescue came into dispatchers about 3 p.m.; the van was reportedly stuck near Division Street between Nipomo and Guadalupe, said Cal Fire public information officer Chris Elms.

When emergency crews arrived, the driver was sitting on the roof of the van, Elms said.

A San Luis Obispo County Urban Search & Rescue team then arrived and determined the water was moving slow enough to allow rescuers to walk out to the van, Elms said.

Elms said the team attached a floatation device to the driver and helped him walk through the water to safety. The driver was not injured.

“It was fairly benign, but it could have been much worse,” Elms said.

The rescue was complete by about 4 p.m., he said.

Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

CHP SLO responded to a stranded vehicle at the intersection of Highway 1 and 13th Street in Oceano. The white sedan was towed out of the flooded area Friday, February 17, 2017.

CHP SLO

Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame

Strong wind gusts during rainstorms on Friday, February 17, 2017, near the Highway 46/41 interchange at Cholame in San Luis Obispo County caused at least three vehicles to overturn, including two semi-trailers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Joe Johnston The Tribune

