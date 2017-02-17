Northbound Hwy. 101 closed near Ventura; Hwy. 166 closed between 101 and I-5

All lanes of northbound Highway 101 in northern Ventura County at Highway 33 were closed indefinitely Friday afternoon because of roadway flooding and mudslides, officials said.
“Approximately 2 to 3 feet of standing mud is blocking the northbound side of U.S. 101,” said Officer Jonathan Gutierrez of the California Highway Patrol.
NB 101 all lanes closed at Seacliff exit, heavy rain and mud. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/QIGJ4uFhWW— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) February 17, 2017
Caltrans crews were on scene clearing the freeway through the La Conchita area, and all northbound traffic was being diverted at Sea Cliff and directed southbound.
“There is no estimated time for reopening,” Gutierrez said.
Farther north on the Santa Barbara County/San Luis Obispo County line, Highway 166 from Highway 101 south of Nipomo to Interstate 5 near Bakersfield was closed because of flooding.
»» RELATED: Roads closed across SLO County from downed power lines, trees and flooding
@CaltransD5 @caltransdist6 Update: #Hwy166 is now CLOSED from #Hwy101 to #Hwy5 near Bakersfield #castorm— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) February 17, 2017
Also in Santa Barbara County, an evacuation warning went into effect at 8 a.m. for the Sherpa Fire burn area. The warning was issued for El Capitan Canyon, El Capitan Ranch, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach, Refugio Canyon, Canada Venadito Canyon, del Coral, and Las Flores Canyon.
Refugio Canyon in the Sherpa Fire burn area was reported to be impassable, with the creek coming across the road in several locations.
As of 2 p.m., 24-hour rainfall totals in Santa Barbara County included 7.19 inches at San Marcos Pass, 5.16 inches at Refugio Pass, 5.96 inches at Lake Cachuma, 5.52 inches in Solvang, 3.76 inches in Lompoc, 4.20 inches in Santa Barbara, 3.72 inches in Goleta, 3.92 inches in Montecito and 3.36 inches in Carpinteria.
Comments