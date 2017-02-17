6 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Feb. 18

Super Hero Saturdays
10 to 11 a.m.
Super Hero Class integrates agility, tumbling and trampoline, gymnastics, physical fitness and flexibility into a fun and action-packed session for boys and girls age 5 to 12. Performance Athletics Gymnastics, 4484 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Call for pricing. 805-547-1496.
Forces and Motion
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Enjoy experiments demonstrating kinetic energy, potential energy and the law of conservation of energy. San Luis Obispo County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4796.
Grafting Clinic and Scion Exchange
1 to 4 p.m.
Free grafting clinic and workshop, fruit tree scion exchange, rootstock sale. Cal Poly, Crops Unit, Mount Bishop Road, San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-544-1056.
Snap Jackson & the Knock on Wood Players
7 to 10 p.m.
An evening of music, dancing, scrumptious desserts and fine wine. Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Avenue, Atascadero. $30. 661-317-6048.
Darlene Love
8 p.m.
The iconic artist wows audiences with high-energy, sold-out concerts that are imbued with Love’s belief that “there’s nothing better than lifting someone’s spirit with music.” Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $28 to $66. 805-756-4849.
Pam Tillis
8 p.m.
The daughter of the legendary Mel Tillis, Pam continues her father’s tradition of pure country music. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $39-$48. 805-202-8361. www.myspace.com/pamtillis.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments