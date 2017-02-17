Roads closed across SLO County from downed power lines, trees and flooding

Fallen power lines and trees prompted several road closures Friday, as heavy winds and rains battered San Luis Obispo County.
The following is a list of road closures. This will be updated as conditions change:
▪ Oak Shores Drive near Lake Nacimiento is closed, according to a Facebook post by the Oak Shores Community Association at noon. The county is on site attempting to reopen the road, though that could take up to four hours. The road is the main way into the Oak Shores housing community.
▪ Highway 227 is closed between Printz Road and Price Canyon Road.
▪ Burton Drive west of Highway 1 in Cambria was closed late Friday morning when a tree fell across both lanes. Construction workers were busy trying to clear the roadway about 11 a.m.
▪ Highway 46 at Highway 41, past Cholame, is closed because of an overturned truck. No detour has been provided.
▪ Turri Road near Los Osos is closed due to flooding
▪ Oak Park Road from Old Oak Park to Ormonde Road in Arroyo Grande is closed because of a downed tree
▪ See Canyon Road, roughly three miles from San Luis Bay, is closed because of a downed tree.
▪ Cholame Valley Road from Highway 46 to McMillan Canyon Road is closed for flooding.
▪ Vineyard from Highway 101 to Highway 46 is closed for a downed tree.
▪ Avila Beach Drive from Ontario Road to San Luis Bay Boulevard is closed for flooding.
▪ Huasna Road at Stagecoach in Arroyo Grande
▪ The Pike in Arroyo Grande and Oceano
▪ Brisco Road at Camino Mercado in Arroyo Grande
▪ Corbett Canyon from Royal Oak to Birdie Lane closed due to downed trees.
▪ Hillcrest Drive from Sunbury Street to Suffolk Street is closed in Cambria because of a major landslide.
▪ Burton Drive from Eton Road to Village Lane is closed in Cambria because of a rock slide.
Comments