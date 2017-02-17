Bronze tiger returning to Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero

The tiger is coming home to the zoo.
The bronze statue, which stood in front of the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero for 25 years, was removed in November so it could be refurbished. It will be replaced at noon Friday.
Over the years, the elements dulled the tiger’s finish, which made the periodic cleaning of the statue a challenge, according to the City of Atascadero.
So the statue was removed and taken to Genesis Bronze Foundry in Paso Robles. Torches were used to melt away the wax and then it was sent through an industrial-strength sand-blasting process. The stripes were painted black with an iron chemical and the statue was varnished and detailed.
The cost to refurbish the statue was $6,000.
Local sculptor Susan Beatie, who created the statue, led fundraising efforts, but more is still needed.
Donations can be dropped off at the zoo or mailed to Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero, CA 93422. Mark the donations “Tiger Makeover.”
