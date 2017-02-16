SLO residents can now finance water, energy upgrades through HERO program

San Luis Obispo homeowners can now apply for fixed-rate financing to cover costs related to efficiency upgrades of their water and energy systems.
Homeowners can use the HERO Property Assessed Clean Energy program to finance more than 60 types of products, including HVAC systems, insulation, roofing, water heating, windows and doors, solar panels, drought-resistant landscaping and artificial turf.
HERO fixed-rate financing rates depend on the length of the financing, which can be between five and 25 years; they currently range from 6.99 to 8.35 percent.
The San Luis Obispo City Council voted on a resolution in February 2016 to allow the HERO program into the community. But Wednesday marked the first day that city homeowners could use the program that allows them to pay back costs for efficiency upgrades on their property tax bill over a period of multiple years.
The yearlong delay between the vote and the launch was because of routine administrative processing associated with the program, said Matthew Bevens, a spokesman for HERO.
To learn more or apply, go to www.heroprogram.com/ca/central-coast.
