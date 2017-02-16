Carbajal to host town hall in Arroyo Grande, ‘sidewalk office’ in Carpinteria

Democratic U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal will host a town hall-style public meeting Wednesday in Arroyo Grande to “meet with constituents, hear their concerns about current issues, and share ways in which the Congressional office can be of assistance with federal agencies,” according to a news release from Carbajal’s office.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the congressman and his staff will meet in the Georgie O’Connor Board Room at the Lucia Mar Unified School District office at 602-G Orchard St. in Arroyo Grande.
This Saturday, Carbajal will hold an outdoor “sidewalk office hours” meet-and-greet session in the Albertsons Shopping Center at 1018 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, from 9 to 10:15 a.m.
