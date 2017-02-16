6 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Feb. 17

Wine4Paws Fundraiser at Hearthstone Estate Vineyard
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hearthstone Estate will offer truffle wine pairings with a donation to Wine4Paws. Hearthstone Estate, 5070 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles. One mile north from Hwy 46. 805-238-2544. info@hearthstonevineyard.com.
MBHS 2nd Annual Car Show
12 to 6 p.m.
Please join us for Morro Bay High School’s 2nd Annual Car Show and celebrate the grand opening of the MBHS Auto Shop. Morro Bay High School, 235 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay. Free.
Martin Goldsmith
4:30 to 6 p.m.
Author and NPR correspondent Martin Goldsmith will discuss his book, “The Inextinguishable Symphony: A True Story of Music and Love in Nazi Germany.” Temple Ner Shalom, 875 Laureate Lane, San Luis Obispo. $10.
Whitherward at Morro Bay Wine Seller
6 to 8 p.m.
Indie-folk band Whitherward claims no home. The Nashville-born duo left Nashville to play music they love for people who love music. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. $10. 805-772-8388.
Lucero
7 p.m.
Lucero is an alt-country/punk rock band from Memphis. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $56 plus ticketing fees. www.luceromusic.com.
Marc Douglas Berardo
7 to 9 p.m.
Award-winning singer-songwriter on tour from Rhode Island. The Porch Cafe, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free, tip jar passed for featured artist. 805-438-3376.
