Always wanted to get married at Taco Bell? Now you can.

Nothing says love like Crunchwrap Supremes and double decker tacos.
Taco Bell Cantina, a new flagship restaurant in Las Vegas, is opening a wedding chapel this summer. Tacos included.
So how will it work?
Couples just need to pick up a marriage license and head to the restaurant on the Las Vegas strip. Walk up to the counter, order a wedding off the menu and hand over $600.
The package includes a ceremony in the chapel in the restaurant, a private reception area for up to 15 friends and family, custom Taco Bell merchandise and a sauce packet bouquet.
The fast food chain is holding a contest to choose the first couple to get married inside the restaurant. To enter, couples must tell their love story in a photo or 30-second video and share on Twitter or Instagram using #LoveAndTacosContest. Starting March, 1, the public will have a chance to vote on the winner. Judges will evaluate the finalists.
The winning couple will get the “ultimate Taco Bell Vegas wedding,” including airfare for six to Las Vegas, a Taco Bell-catered dinner, T-shirts, champagne flutes, garter and bow-tie and more.
Yo quiero.
