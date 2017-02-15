Central Coast New Tech is one of only two schools in nation to earn this distinction

Central Coast New Tech High School has been named one of the top schools in the New Tech Network for the third year in a row.
The schools was designated one of 13 “National Demonstration Sites” — a distinction given to schools in the New Tech Network that demonstrate “notable accomplishments,” according to a news release.
It is one of only two schools in the entire 200-school system nationwide to win the distinction every year for the past three years.
To be recognized, a school must “develop a clear set of student learning outcomes consistent with skills required to succeed in college, career or civic life.”
According to the release, CCNTH was recognized because of its “strong student culture.”
“Students are connected, engaged, and challenged in a variety of ways,” read the release. “Students experience high levels of connection at Central Coast New Tech through our strong school culture, actively connecting their rigorous academics to their local communities, and engaging with each other and adults through exceptional (project-based learning) best practices set in place by the staff.”
