Yosemite “firefall” captured by SLO photographer

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes Pause

1:38 Flying over Paso Robles in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:55 Competing demonstrations held in front of San Luis Obispo Planned Parenthood