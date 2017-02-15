Local

February 15, 2017 2:19 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Feb. 16

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

America’s Job Center of California Orientation

9 to 10 a.m.

Learn about services available from America’s Job Center, including Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act funding. America’s Job Center of California, San Luis Obispo, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.

Cambria Newcomers Club Monthly Luncheon

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hawaiian-themed luncheon spotlights talented singer and musician Madison Lea Scott. All are welcome. San Simeon Lodge & Restaurant, 9520 Castillo Drive, San Simeon. 720-628-7480.

Free Moonlight Hours

5 to 8 p.m.

Visit for free! The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5874

Girl Scout Garden Party

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Girls will discover fun through activities, songs, stories and crafts. Parents will learn more about Girl Scout programs and volunteer opportunities. Cayucos Elementary School, 301 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. 800-822-2427.

Smooth Jazz with Mary Anne Anderson

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Jazz guitarist Adam Levine joins Mary Anne Anderson for an evening of easy-listening jazz standards. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 831-277-4028.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos