5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Feb. 16

America’s Job Center of California Orientation
9 to 10 a.m.
Learn about services available from America’s Job Center, including Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act funding. America’s Job Center of California, San Luis Obispo, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.
Cambria Newcomers Club Monthly Luncheon
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Hawaiian-themed luncheon spotlights talented singer and musician Madison Lea Scott. All are welcome. San Simeon Lodge & Restaurant, 9520 Castillo Drive, San Simeon. 720-628-7480.
Free Moonlight Hours
5 to 8 p.m.
Visit for free! The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5874
Girl Scout Garden Party
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Girls will discover fun through activities, songs, stories and crafts. Parents will learn more about Girl Scout programs and volunteer opportunities. Cayucos Elementary School, 301 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. 800-822-2427.
Smooth Jazz with Mary Anne Anderson
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Jazz guitarist Adam Levine joins Mary Anne Anderson for an evening of easy-listening jazz standards. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 831-277-4028.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments