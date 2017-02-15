Salud Carbajal co-sponsors bill to investigate Russia’s influence on 2016 election

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism Pause

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach