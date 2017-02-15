Charges won’t be filed in Lompoc crash that killed Ventura County firefighter

1:07 Highlights: Atascadero girls soccer beats Dos Pueblos 3-1 in wild card playoff game Pause

1:35 Crews working to patch a leaky levee at Tyler Island

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

0:29 This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism