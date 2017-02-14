1929 Ford Tri-Motor plane stops in San Luis Obispo County

A 1929 Ford Tri-Motor airplane was on hand for a tour that offered rides at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport this week.
The plane visited the Paso Robles Municipal Airport on Friday and Saturday and the San Luis Obispo airport on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The vintage planes were known as the first luxury airliner, and they helped redefine world travel and the beginning of commercial flight, according to the Experimental Aircraft Association, the nonprofit organization that organizes tours of the plane.
Ticket sales from rides on the plane supported the EAA, an organization that promotes aviation education, resources and public outreach worldwide.
