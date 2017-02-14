SLO County restaurants plan fundraisers for injured Bishop Peak hiker’s family

In the next month, some San Luis Obispo area restaurants are planning events to donate 10 to 20 percent of their proceeds to the family of Evan Lalanne, the 18-year-old Cal Poly student who was severely injured in December when he fell 25 to 30 feet from Bishop Peak.
These are the dates and locations where the fundraising will happen:
▪ The Habit Burger Grill in San Luis Obispo, Feb. 20 from 4 to 10 p.m. Flier or picture of flier required for donation.
▪ F. McLintocks in Arroyo Grande, Feb. 22 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
▪ Doc Burnstein’s in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande, March 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments