Flying over Paso Robles in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane

Wal-Mart announced Friday, February 10, 2017, that it will not build the Atascadero store that had been planned for 10 years. Mayor Tom O'Malley and a couple of Atascadero residents share their opinions on the news.
San Luis Obispo Fire Department Battalion Chief Ray Hais talks about the situation at the site of a natural gas leak and water line break on Bridge Street near Beebee Street in San Luis Obispo on Friday, February 10, 2017.
A hiker who was stranded in Montaña de Oro State Park on Saturday, February 4, 2017, was airlifted to safety Sunday morning. Here is footage of the rescue from the view of the California Highway Patrol helicopter. The 27-year-old hiker had became lost and “disoriented” near Allen Peak.
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile blasted off for a test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base late Wednesday night, February 8, 2017. The weapon’s mock re-entry vehicles, equipped to collect data during the testing, traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands to predetermined targets.
For the first time in nearly six years, Santa Margarita Lake is full and spilling over into the Salinas River. Mark Hutchinson, deputy director of SLO County Public Works, talks about the role of the lake, also known as the Salinas Reservoir.
As rain continues to hit San Luis Obispo County, here's a glimpse at the stormy conditions on the Highway 101 Cuesta Grade in Atascadero and Santa Rosa Creek Road in Templeton on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
A sleepy elephant seal pup wandered a little too close to spectators Monday, February 6, 2017, at the Elephant Seal Vista Point at Piedras Blancas and had to be helped back to the beach by the Marine Mammal Center.