Rock slide concerns to close Nacimiento-Fergusson Road

Los Padres National Forest on Tuesday announced Nacimiento-Fergusson Road in Monterey County will be closed starting Wednesday evening because of rock slide concerns.
The roadway, which is the only pass-through from Highway 1 to Highway 101 between Carmel Valley Road and Highway 46, will be blocked off starting at 5 p.m.
Road closure barriers will be put up at the junction of South Coast Ridge Road at Nacimiento Summit and the junction with Highway 1. Repairs are being planned, but it’s unknown when the road will be reopened.
Forest Service recreation facilities at Sand Dollar, Plaskett and Kirk Creek campgrounds will also be closed until Nacimiento-Fergusson is reopened.
Visitors are asked to avoid using Forest Service roads in the Monterey District because of unstable road conditions and forecast rainy weather.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
