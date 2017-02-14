5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Feb. 15

Salt Marsh to Mudflats
1 to 3 p.m.
Walk the Morro Bay State Park Marina Peninsula boardwalk to learn the history of the salt marsh and the plants and animals living in this specialized environment. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
San Miguel Branch Library Movie Showing
2 to 3:30 p.m.
An extraordinary nature film gives close-up views of a variety of insects as they hatch from eggs, search for food and cope with a rainstorm. Free, all ages. 254 13th St., San Miguel. 805-781-4796.
Zoo to You Live Animal Show
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Conservation Ambassadors from Paso Robles will bring a program of education featuring live animals, relevant storytelling and a fun, enlightening message. All ages. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
San Luis Obispo’s Response to the Homeless Dilemma, 1968 to Present
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Explore San Luis Obispo’s response to the homeless dilemma with speakers from Interfaith Coalition for the Homeless, People’s Kitchen and the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County. Share a typical People’s Kitchen meal with St. Stephen’s February guests from the Homeless Overflow Shelter. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1344 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7212.
Singer-Songwriter Night at Figueroa Mountain
8 to 10 p.m.
Arroyo Grande taproom is offering a stage for acoustic singer-songwriters to share their original songs, network with others, test drive new music, be inspired and inspire others in front of a live audience. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 1462 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. 805-694-2252.
