SLO City Council to hold town hall on rental housing inspection program Thursday

The San Luis Obispo City Council is seeking public input Thursday night during a town-hall style discussion on possible changes to the city’s Rental Housing Inspection Program.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Veteran’s Memorial Building at 801 Grand Ave. The forum is designed to encourage the public to offer ideas to possibly modify the program or pursue a different approach. Some residents have called for a repeal of the program and a pending lawsuit against the city claims that it’s unconstitutional.
Under the controversial program, adopted by the council in May 2015, rental homes in San Luis Obispo are subject to routine inspections on a three-year cycle to determine whether they conform to health and safety standards.
About 45 percent of the city’s single-family detached units are rentals and the program affects up to 4,000 homes.
The discussion will be moderated by facilitators and designed to allow comments to be more expressed more easily than at a traditional meeting.
