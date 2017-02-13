Key Grover Beach intersection closed for railroad work

Maintenance work began Monday on the railway line near West Grand Avenue and Highway 1 in Grover Beach, with Union Pacific Railroad crews blocking access to the heavily trafficked intersection starting at 6 a.m.
The closure is expected to continue through 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city news release. Drivers will be detoured to Fourth Street during the closure.
For information regarding the closure, contact Union Pacific Railroad’s Road Safety Systems at 775-356-0103.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
