February 13, 2017 2:44 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Feb. 14

Tribune staff

Pickleball Classes & Clinics

10 a.m. to noon, 2 to 4 p.m.

Have fun while learning the basics of pickleball or fine-tune your skills! Elm Street Park, 1221 Ash St., Arroyo Grande. $20/class. 805-474-5474.

50 Plus Yoga class

1 to 2 p.m.

New year, better body is the theme for the 50 Plus Yoga class. Register online at www.prcity.com/recreation or in person at 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles.

Damon Castillo

7 p.m.

The band and will be celebrating the holiday of love and friendship at The Siren at 900 Main St., Morro Bay. This is a new club on the Central Coast.

Jazz Jam Session

7 to 9 p.m.

Co-sponsored by the SLO County Jazz Federation. For more information, contact Linnaea’s at 805-541-5888 or craig.updegrove@gmail.com. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free.

Romance in Cambria — Film Series

7 to 9 p.m.

Films will be hosted by a local film expert to make each screening fun and interesting. Tickets $8 at the door or at 800-838-3006 and www.brownpapertickets.com. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria.

