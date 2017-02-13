A Sunday in the sun at Avila Beach

After days of rain, blue skies and sunshine brought people out to Avila Beach on Sunday. James Streeper, 5 of Arroyo Grande plays in a fort he found, according to mom Christie Streeper.
Laura Dickinsonldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Lots of people played, walked their dogs and sat in the sun near the Avila Beach pier.
Dave Fimbres plays in the sand with his children Avila, 5, center, and son Rome, 3, right, all of San Luis Obispo.
