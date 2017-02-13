Local

February 13, 2017 4:31 AM

A Sunday in the sun at Avila Beach

After days of rain, blue skies and sunshine brought people out to Avila Beach on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cheers and jeers: Pro wrestling match at The Graduate is a slamming good time

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos