5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Feb. 13

Kim Ferrell Art Exhibit
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kim Ferrell’s beautiful portraits of fierce and strong athletic women are on display at Los Osos Fitness. Open hours of the club. Los Osos Fitness, 1078 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. FREE open to public. 805-528-1190.
Drama and Imaginative Play for children 6 months to 7 years
9:30 to 10:05 a.m., 10:15 to 10:55 a.m.
We use music, rhyme, movement and lots of imaginative play to gently boost development while having lots of fun. Start anytime! SLO Movement Arts Center, 2074 Parker St. #100, San Luis Obispo. $12 per session. 805-709-0761.
The Unique Flora of the Central Coast
10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
A tour of San Luis Obispo County’s wildflowers that will include noteworthy photos as well as life history and cultural history of endemic and endangered species, overlooked species and parasitic plants. Morro Bay Veterans’ Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. $3 CCSPA nonmembers. 805-772-2694.
L.A. duo Scotch Jane
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Gemma Bishop and Noah Peters “Psychedelic Folk Band.” Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero Road #5, Morro Bay. Free, tip jar passed for featured artists. 805-772-8388.
Acro Yoga
7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
Embody joy and playful curiosity as we explore group asana, partner-supported conditioning and inversion techniques, basic acrobatics, thai massage and partner flying! Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. Single class $10 drop-in or $55 full 6-week series. 707-266-8945.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments