Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Feb. 13

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider investigation into allegations against mayor for alleged misconduct; adopt 2016 update to pavement management plan; consider participating in forming a South County Homeless Task Force and appoint councilmember to serve as representative on task force.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider an ordinance to amend the municpal code to prohibit wind-powered, surf board-like vessels, but allow paddleboarding on Atascadero Lake.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Consider permit for North Beach Campground Dump Station Expansion project.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6201. Approval of 2016-17 fiscal year budget; discussion 2017-18 fiscal year goals; use permit parking exception for Gray’s Inn at 561 Embarcadero.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Special meeting. Meets Thursday. 805-781-7100. Solutions workshop relating to the Rental Housing Inspection Program.
