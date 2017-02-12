Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Feb. 13

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:55 Competing demonstrations held in front of San Luis Obispo Planned Parenthood

1:23 Crews install steel mesh along Hwy. 41 to prevent future rockslides

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:11 This 94-year-old former school and city hall in Pismo soon could be a fire station

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition