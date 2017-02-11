Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle collision on Highway 166

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 166 near Alamo Creek Road early Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire and the CHP.
The crash occurred about 5:17 p.m. east of Twitchell Reservoir, according to the CHP incident information page.
Initial reports indicated at least one helicopter was called to the scene, but no patients were airlifted, according to Cal Fire.
One person was transported to the hospital with major injuries, and another person suffered minor injuries, according to Cal Fire.
The crash, which happened approximately 12 miles east of Santa Maria, was at one point blocking traffic in both directions.
Agencies assisting on the incident included Cal Fire, CHP, San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s offices, Santa Maria Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest Fire Department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments