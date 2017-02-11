5 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Feb. 12

Wine & Chocolate Lovers Valentine’s Seminar
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Winery ambassador and certified sommelier Glenn Mitton will guide you through a tasting of perfectly cellared Adelaida wines matched with cocoa-inspired food pairings. Adelaida Cellars, 5805 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles. $50. 800-676-1232.
Central Coast Fiddlers’ Jam Session
1:15 to 3:30 p.m.
Musicians, dancers and listeners are invited. There will be classic country, bluegrass and oldies music, along with refreshments. Arroyo Grande Community Center, 211 Vernon St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-937-2238.
The Magic of Elliott
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Elliott Hofferth will perform up close and onstage at the San Luis Obispo Senior Center. Light refreshments. Door prizes. Children of all ages welcome. SLO Senior Center, 1445 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-7306.
Live Music at Morovino Winery
2 to 5 p.m.
Flamenco guitarist Jon Stephen performs. Experience the warmth of the tropics while enjoying award-winning wine by the taste, glass or bottle. 21 and older only. No pets. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach.
SLO Jazz Federation: Saxophone Summit
4:30 to 7 p.m.
Saxophone masters Dave Becker and Ron McCarley, along with local standout Scott Liddi, will join forces with five other professional saxophonists in various formats from soloists to the entire saxtet. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $20; members: $15; students: $10. 805-546-3733.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments