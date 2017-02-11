Highway 41 to reopen after more than a month

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero Pause

3:57 Aerial view of CHP helicopter, crews rescuing stranded Montaña de Oro hiker

1:30 Cuesta College teacher, students assemble mountain lion skeleton

1:08 Helicopters help work crews get supplies to top of Hwy. 41 mudslide site

3:25 How Diablo Canyon's closure will affect SLO's schools

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:02 Marijuana could find a home in this Grover Beach zone

1:46 How communities adjust to nuclear power plant closures

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years