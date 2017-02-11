Local

February 11, 2017 10:27 AM

Highway 41 to reopen after more than a month

By Melissa Blanton

Highway 41 will fully reopen at 5 p.m. Saturday between Ironwood Drive in Morro Bay and San Gabriel Road in Atascadero.

The roadway had been closed since early January after heavy rain caused a series of rockslides.

As of Thursday, crews had removed 21,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock - enough to fill more than six Olympic sized swimming pools.

Once the debris was removed, crews installed netting on the hillside to contain small slides.

Caltrans said additional work on the roadway will continue Monday. Motorists should expect one-way reversing traffic Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

That work is expected to last up to two weeks.

