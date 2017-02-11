Sargento recalls cheese due to possible listeria contamination

Sargento Foods Inc. issued a food recall Friday evening affecting seven of their packaged cheeses.
In a release, the company said they had been notified by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Ind. that a Longhorn Colby cheese supplied to Sargento could be contaminated with listeria.
The cheeses that may contain the contaminated product include Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby and Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, both packaged at Sargento’s Plymouth, Wis. facility.
No illnesses have been reported.
As a precaution, the company included five additional products in the recall because they were packaged on the same line.
To find out if a product is part of the recall, consumers can go to info.sargento.com or call 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST.
Any packages on the list should be thrown away.
“We are vigilantly monitoring this issue to ensure the situation is resolved in a timely manner, and are working in full cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration to rigorously investigate this issue.,” the company said.
This is a full list of the recalled cheeses:
Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with "Sell By" dates of "12APR17B" and "10MAY17B"
Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with "Sell By" dates of "H14JUN17" and "H12JUL17."
Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with "Sell By" date of "11JUN17B"
Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with "Sell By" dates of "12JUN17B", "09JUL17B" and "10JUL17B"
Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with "Sell By" dates of "H14JUN17", "F28JUN17" and "D28JUN17"
Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with "Sell By" date of "F05JUL17"
Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with "Sell By" date of "F05JUL17"
Melissa Blanton: 805-781-7965, @DowntownMelissa
