Bridge Street in SLO reopened after repairs to ruptured gas and water lines

Gas and water line ruptures that caused Bridge Street east of Beebee Street to be evacuated Friday morning have been repaired, San Luis Obispo city officials said.
The incident, reported at about 7 a.m. when the city was alerted to a smell of gas outside, was caused by a broken water line in the area, according to the city’s public works department.
Water pressure from the ruptured line likely caused the gas line to break, said Aaron Floyd, deputy director of the utilities department. The city has been replacing old water lines like the one that broke; they date back to the late 1970s or early ’80s, Floyd said.
SoCal Gas, which manages the gas line, completed that line’s repairs first, and then public works employees fixed the water line. Beebee Street, which dead-ends into Bridge Street, was closed while the repairs were made.
“The road is now back open,” said Fire Department Battalion Chief Ray Hais after 5 p.m. “This is a commercial zone and it caused minimal disruption to the area. Charter Communications employees that work in the area were able to get in and out.”
The area was evacuated for a couple hours Friday morning until the ruptured natural gas line was clamped down.
