Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

A hiker who was stranded in Montaña de Oro State Park on Saturday, February 4, 2017, was airlifted to safety Sunday morning. Here is footage of the rescue from the view of the California Highway Patrol helicopter. The 27-year-old hiker had became lost and “disoriented” near Allen Peak.
Watch as 75-foot rolls of steel mesh are unrolled above Highway 41 to control rockfall. Crews are working in the wake of a massive rock and mudslide in January that closed the highway between Morro Bay and Atascadero.
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile blasted off for a test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base late Wednesday night, February 8, 2017. The weapon’s mock re-entry vehicles, equipped to collect data during the testing, traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands to predetermined targets.
For the first time in nearly six years, Santa Margarita Lake is full and spilling over into the Salinas River. Mark Hutchinson, deputy director of SLO County Public Works, talks about the role of the lake, also known as the Salinas Reservoir.
As rain continues to hit San Luis Obispo County, here's a glimpse at the stormy conditions on the Highway 101 Cuesta Grade in Atascadero and Santa Rosa Creek Road in Templeton on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
A sleepy elephant seal pup wandered a little too close to spectators Monday, February 6, 2017, at the Elephant Seal Vista Point at Piedras Blancas and had to be helped back to the beach by the Marine Mammal Center.