Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

After a glut of storms in San Luis Obispo County, a swelling Atascadero Creek is eating away at the earth underneath this home.
David Middlecamp The Tribune

California

Watch: Late-night missile launch at Vandenberg

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile blasted off for a test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base late Wednesday night, February 8, 2017. The weapon’s mock re-entry vehicles, equipped to collect data during the testing, traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands to predetermined targets.

Local

Santa Margarita Lake spills over

For the first time in nearly six years, Santa Margarita Lake is full and spilling over into the Salinas River. Mark Hutchinson, deputy director of SLO County Public Works, talks about the role of the lake, also known as the Salinas Reservoir.

