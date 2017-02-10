6 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Feb. 11

Heart and Soles Fun Run
9 a.m.
Community race event consisting of a 5K, 10K and kids’ run. The event will have food, games and contests for participants. Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. Sign up at www.heartandsolesrun.com.
The Ford Trimotor and the Origins of Commercial Air Travel
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Catch a ride on one of three flying Ford Trimotors. These aircraft are living American aviation history. They were built by Henry Ford from 1925 until 1933 and enabled coast-to-coast airline service because of their reliability and comfort. Book a flight by calling 800-843-3612. Book your ride at www.flytheford.org. San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, 901 Airport Drive, San Luis Obispo. Adults $70, youth $50. 805-238-4970.
Chocolate Festival
5 to 8 p.m.
Discover the magic behind the soothing power of the cocoa bean during this delicious evening. Live music by local favorite Melody Klemin. Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Tickets are $40/pp; $35/Wine Club members. 805-227-4812.
Bobby Jo Valentine
7:30 p.m.
Folk songs, yet with a good dose of added soul. Musica del Rio, Home of Fred and Sharon Munroe, Atascadero. $20 donation. 805-466-6941.
Brian Regan
8 p.m.
Brian Regan is an American standup comedian who uses observational, sarcastic and self-deprecating humor. Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $50-$90. 805-756-4849.
Steel Pulse
8 p.m.
A blend of straight-ahead, reggae, flamenco and Euro-pop, containing potent pleas for social reform. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $30 plus ticketing fees. www.steelpulse.com.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments