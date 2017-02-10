Wal-Mart cancels plans to build Atascadero store

Wal-Mart has canceled plans to build a store in Atascadero, a surprise move that unravels a decade of planning and debate and kills a major source of expected tax revenue for the city, officials announced Friday.
In a news release, the city said Wal-Mart announced Friday that it will not be moving forward with the project, citing a changing market and the increased demand for online retail.
According to the city, “Wal-Mart is wanting to work with the city to make this a viable project for other potential retailers.”
The controversial, long-awaited project proposed about 123,000 square feet of building space and a 6,500-square-foot garden center at the southeast corner of the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
As recently as August, the project cleared a bureaucratic but important hurdle to create a commercial facilities district in order to levy a special tax on the store, so the city would not be on the hook for its related costs.
The store was expected to generate roughly $580,000 per year in sales tax revenue, according to figures previously released by the city.
Construction on the project was expected to begin in July.
The project drew substantial criticism from residents and the citizens group Save Atascadero and was debated for years, before ultimately surviving challenges in local and appellate court.
Tom Comar, co-founder of Save Atascadero, was elated by the news, saying that it’s been nearly 11 years since he and roughly 500 other residents first met to learn about the ill-fated project.
“I’m very appreciative of all the Atascadero residents that saw that the Atascadero Wal-Mart was just not suitable for our small town,” Comar said. “We’ve made Atascadero great again.”
Comar said the termination of the project, at least in the short-term, saves the city millions of dollars in traffic mitigation costs, including the construction of a roundabout.
“It’s a big boon to the city not to have to fund that,” Comar said.
Mayor Tom O’Malley could not immediately be reached for comment.
Councilwoman Roberta Fonzi, who was a longtime supporter of the project, said Friday that she was “sad” and “disappointed,” but that she did not blame the retail giant. She said the cost of doing business and the pace of development in California is cumbersome, so much so that it delayed the project until the Atascadero superstore was no longer viable.
“You can blame this on Jerry Brown as easy as you could Amazon,” Fonzi said.
Asked whether she thinks the city dodged a bullet in housing a future underperforming superstore, Fonzi said she believes the store would have succeeded in Atascadero.
Fonzi added that she was told by a Wal-Mart rep that the company plans to sell the property to another retailer.
“It’s going to involve a lot of planning about where we go from here with this property,” she said.
