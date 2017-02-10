Adelaida rancher Hugh Pitts named Paso’s Roblan of the Year

The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce will honor Hugh Pitts as Roblan of the Year at its annual gala on Saturday night.
Pitts, a cattle rancher and broker associate at RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate, has lived in the Adelaida area since the late 1980s. He specializes in selling land on the west side of Paso Robles and also raises commercial cattle on Chimney Rock Ranch.
Elissa Williams, a RE/MAX broker manager who nominated Pitts for the award, said he’s known throughout the Paso Robles community as “a quiet guy that just does things for people.”
“He’s just always there for people, and not with any big spotlight,” she said.
As a real estate broker and rancher, Pitts has won numerous awards, including Agriculturalist of the Year in 2016 and Paso Roblan of the Month in March. He’s also been involved in many community organizations, such as the California Cattlemen’s Assocation, the Adelaida Farm Center and the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau.
But Williams said she noticed the little things he does to help his neighbors and community, such as barbecuing at events and gatherings.
“He just is quietly doing his thing,” Williams said. “Not only investing his time and money, but also himself.”
