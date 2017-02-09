Local

February 9, 2017 5:44 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Feb. 10

Tribune staff

Valentines Dinner in the Caves at Eberle Winery

6 to 10 p.m.

This black-tie event features chef Dakota Weiss, a contestant on Texas Top Chef who was named “Best Chef, Los Angeles.” Eberle Winery, 3810 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. $150 per person, $120 for Cellar Club members. 805-238-9607.

Cabaret Circus

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Valentine’s Day weekend performance featuring choreographed aerial dances on silk, rope, straps, chains, hoops and hammocks, as well as ensemble floor, Hula-Hoop and chair numbers. Recommended for viewers 16 and older. $15 ahead of time or $20 at the door. Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. 805-748-6245. Buy tickets at www.SuspendedMotion.net.

SLOFOLKS and Coalesce Bookstore concert: Rob and Trey

7 to 9 p.m.

Duo with folk, bluegrass and Americana influences. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Tickets: $20. 805-772-2880.

Poetry Out Loud

7 to 9 p.m.

Nine local high school champions will compete before five judges. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2201 Lawton Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.

A Night at the Mission Chamber Concert

8 to 10 p.m.

Several of Cal Poly’s finest student music ensembles will perform traditional and contemporary chamber music. Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-756-2406.

