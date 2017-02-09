Rain cancels SLO Farmers Market for second week in a row

With more wet weather forecast to hit the Central Coast Thursday night, organizers announced that Thursday’s Downtown SLO Farmers Market has been canceled.
This marks the second week in a row that the market has been canceled.
Heavy rain is expected to soak the area starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. There will be rain on Friday afternoon as well. Lindsey forecast that total rainfall will range between 1.25 and 2 inches.
The rain stops Sunday and clear, dry weather continues through Wednesday. Another round of wet weather is expected to start Feb. 16 and last through Feb. 20 or longer, Lindsey said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
