Rain cancels SLO Farmers Market for second week in a row

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible' Pause

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:49 As wet weather hits Arroyo Grande, residents (and roosters) brave the rain

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

1:08 How would marijuana legalization work in California?

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders