Railway work will close Grand Avenue at Hwy 1

A portion of West Grande Avenue at Highway 1 in Grover Beach will be closed next week, as Union Pacific Railroad performs maintence on the railway crossing at that intersection.
The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
Traffic control measures will divert drivers to a detour route on 4th Street during the closure. Businesses along West Grand Avenue will remain open during the maintenance project.
For information regarding the closure, contact Union Pacific Railroad’s Road Safety Systems at 775-356-0103.
