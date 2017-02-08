Rescuers searching for 3 people possibly stranded near Pozo

Members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team are looking for three people who may have been stranded near Pozo Tuesday night, though officials have yet to locate any evidence of an accident.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said the office picked up a radio frequency around 6 p.m. Tuesday, claiming a vehicle had overturned in the area of Garcia Ridge Trail near Hi Mountain Road. Cipolla said the message stated that one of the car’s three occupants had a broken leg.
The office sent deputies to investigate, but the area was inaccessible due to recent rains and mudslides. Members of the county’s search and rescue team, plus a CHP helicopter were sent to search the area Wednesday morning.
As of 1:30 p.m., the teams had yet to locate the car or the people, and no further radio contact had been made.
Cipolla said they were continuing to investigate the situation.
