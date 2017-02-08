5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Feb. 9

Mr. Trombly’s Pastel Magic
1 to 4 p.m.
Morro Bay Art Association is proud to present a workshop in soft pastel by award-winning artist Greg Trombly. Reserve your space online at Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $30 for MBAA members, $35 for nonmembers. 805-772-2504. www.artcentermorrobay.org.
Explore the Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
2 to 4 p.m.
Learn some local history while walking the bluffs looking for seabirds, whales, seals and otters. Explore the tide pools of Corallina Cove at low tide. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Windy Cove Mud and Tide Pools
3 to 5 p.m.
Walk to Windy Cove and learn about the plants and the organisms that inhabit the mud and the rocks around the cove. Meet at the “Nature Walk” sign in front of the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Adult Coloring Club at Paso Robles Library
6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Experience the newest crafting craze — coloring for adults! All materials are supplied by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. No signups are required. 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles.
Johnny Mathis
8 p.m.
Legendary pop vocalist and veteran of the music industry for nearly 60 years. Chumash Casino, 3400 E. Hwy. 246, Santa Ynez. $75-$115 plus service charge. 800-248-6274, www.johnnymathis.com.
