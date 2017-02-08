SLO — or maybe St. Louis — again named most beautiful college town

San Luis Obispo was named one of the five most beautiful college towns in America by travelerstoday.com.
It's unclear how well the writers of the article know the area, however, as San Luis Obispo is referred to as St. Louis in the website’s description:
"Home to the California Polytechnic State University, this Californian college town is sure to make any student's life at ease. It isn't as crowded as the main cities in Cali, and the amount of activities and excursions in St. Louis are enough to make any student stay after college. Favorite activities here include hiking the Bishop Peak, and watching movies at the Sunset Drive-In Theater."
At least Bishop Peak and Sunset Drive-In are indeed in California, and not Missouri.
The other towns on the list are Corvallis, Oregon (home to Oregon State University), Ames, Iowa (home to Iowa State Univeristy), Boulder, Colorado (home to the University of Colorado) and Bloomington, Indiana (home to Indiana University).
San Luis Obispo ranked ninth most beautiful college town on Travel & Leisure’s list.
