5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Feb. 8

Studio Project: Texture & Paint Collage
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cut and glue textured materials such as sandpaper onto a cardstock base and detail with paint. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5874.
HomeShareSLO Coffee Chat
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Have extra room in your home? Thinking about home share? Or looking for affordable housing? Join this informal monthly gathering of folks interested in learning more about home sharing. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-215-5474.
Indivisible North County group
5:30 to 8 p.m.
Local Indivisble Action Group meeting in North County Galaxy Theatres, 6917 El Camino Real, Atascadero.
Singer/Songwriter Night at Figueroa Mountain
8 to 10 p.m.
Stage for acoustic singer/songwriters to share their original songs, network with others, test drive new music, be inspired and inspire others in front of a live audience. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 1462 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. 805-694-2252.
The Knocks
9 p.m
American electronic music duo Ben “B-Roc” Ruttner and James “JPatt” Patterson. $15 to $20; tickets available at http://ticketf.ly/2kFh2na. The Graduate, 990 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
