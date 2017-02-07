SLO County supervisors hear from supporters, opponents of proposed Chumash marine sanctuary

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors heard comments from dozens of local residents Tuesday morning in response to a board resolution to oppose the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary .
The board voted Jan. 24 to approve a statement of opposition to the creation of new federal protections off the Central Coast.
By noon, around 25 residents had spoken in support of the board’s resolution, including area fishermen concerned about increased regulation over their industry.
Nearly twice that many spoke in support of the sanctuary.
Fred Collins, spokesman for the Northern Chumash Tribal Council, said the proposed federal designation and the opposition to it, “is all about oil.” Many speakers expressed belief that the sanctuary would fill in a regulatory gap and offer the coast protection from off-shore oil drilling.
Several Morro Bay fishermen and family members said they feared the sanctuary would put burdensome limits on the local fishing industry.
Distrust in the federal government was expressed by both sides of the debate. Some said the board’s opposition statement will send a message to President Donald Trump that the Central Coast is open to offshore oil drilling, while others said they did not trust the federal agencies that would oversee a sanctuary to keep local interest a priority.
Comments are expected to continue in the afternoon.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will decide whether to add the local waters to a list of national marine sanctuaries.
The Chumash sanctuary would stretch 140 miles from Cambria to Santa Barbara.
