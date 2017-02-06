5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Feb. 7

Job Skills Workshop
9:30 to 11 a.m.
This workshop will share the ways you can set yourself apart from the competition. America’s Job Center of California, 880 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-1421.
Piedras Blancas Light Station tours
9:45 a.m.
Transportation leaves from the former Piedras Blancas Motel. Special arrangements must be made for groups of 10 or more. $10. To make arrangements, call 805-927-8574.
Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
50+ Yoga Class
1 to 2 p.m.
“New year, better body” is the theme for the 50-plus yoga class meeting Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. at Centennial Park banquet room. A Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $45 per month or eight lessons for $85. 760-382-3560. Register online at www.prcity.com/recreation.
Cooking Show
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Live and in person, our chef will outdo herself. Food, wine and entertainment; event benefits the local fire department. Idler’s Home, 2361 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles. VIP: $25, General: $15. 805-238-7979.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
