Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Feb. 6

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consideration of tree removal timeline for Tract 3054, at 1029 Ash St.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a tree removal permit for 7710 Balboa Road. Receive the annual general plan and housing report. Consider sign ordinance updates.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Introduction of ordinances amending municipal code to allow commercial cannabis uses and enact a commercial cannabis tax; consider letter of intent to participate in regional groundwater sustainability project.
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000. Hear District Technology Plan update; reopen building fund 21 for bond proceeds; approval of safety video system upgrade.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 781-7100. Study session on water and sewer capacity and connection fees (4 p.m. start); Avila Ranch Community Facilities District formation; appeal of 22 Chorro St. project; agreement with county and multiple local cities on a replacement animal shelter.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Authorize task order for supervisor control and data acquisition system quad tank chlorine analyzers; authorize contract for engineering services for the Nipomo Palms Lift Station rehabilitation project.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Consider recommendations to approve solid waste programs; continue amendments to the district bylaws; consider 2017 goals and recommendation for approval.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider an ordinance to expand smoking restrictions and ban public marijuana smoking. Consider a conditional use permit for Wine Boss at 1317 Park St. Consider deferring development and utility connection fees to assist in the development of phase three of Oak Park public housing.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Hear Risk Management 2016 annual update.
Templeton Community Services District. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Receive an annual report from the fire department. Authorize staff to execute an agreement with the San Luis Obispo County Flood Control and Water Conservation District to receive Proposition 84 grant funds.
