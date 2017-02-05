Stranded Montaña de Oro hiker found unhurt, airlifted to safety

A hiker who was stranded in Montaña de Oro State Park on Saturday was airlifted to safety Sunday morning.
The 27-year old hiker became disoriented near Allen Peak on the park’s easternmost edge during a Saturday morning hike, State Parks supervising ranger Dale Kinney said. The hiker later called his family to report that he was lost, and a family member called 911 about 2:45 p.m., Kinney said.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter spotted the hiker about 5 p.m. Saturday, but heavy cloud cover and lack of daylight forced crews to abandon their initial plan to airlift him.
Instead, three search and rescue crews from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office hiked through the park to reach the man, who was lost in a canyon area covered with thick brush, Kinney said. They reached the hiker about midnight.
The hiker did not suffer any injuries, but was dehydrated when crews found him, Kinney said.
Authorities had originally planned to airlift the hiker at 9 a.m. Sunday, but heavy fog forced the helicopter to stay on the ground for a few hours. Just before noon, the hiker was flown to Spooner’s Cove, where authorities had gathered to plan the rescue, and was reunited with his family.
Tribune reporter Mark Powell contributed to this story.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments