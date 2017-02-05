GoFundMe page set up for Paso Robles man who died in fiery car crash

An online fundraising effort has been started to help the family of a Paso Robles man who died in a fiery car crash along Highway 101 on Jan. 28.
Anthony Riso, 31, was driving a Shelby Mustang south on Highway 101 when his car crashed off the road near the Highway 46 westbound off-ramp. The vehicle rolled several times, hit a tree and caught fire. Three witnesses tried to rescue Riso from his car, but the heat of the fire and the driver’s four-point safety belt harness prevented a rescue.
Riso was “a man full of incredible energy and enthusiasm,” read a post on his GoFundMe page. “He always brought a smile to your face, no matter the circumstance.”
The page also described Riso as a loving husband and father who spent nine years serving the commmunity. Money raised will go to his two sons, who are 5 and 6 years old.
“We want to wrap ourselves around the Riso family and ensure financial security for those boys’ futures,” the page said. “With a tough path ahead of them, let us make sure the least of their concerns are monetary.”
As of noon Sunday, the page had raised $15,109 of a $50,000 goal.
