Rescue crews trying to reach stranded hiker at Montaña de Oro

Search and rescue crews were trying to reach a stranded hiker at Montaña de Oro State Park on Saturday night, officials confirmed.
The hiker was spotted via helicopter about 5 p.m. near the base of Allen Peak along the park’s eastern edge, Supervising Ranger Dale Kinney told The Tribune.
The hiker had set out on the Oats Peak Trail around 8 a.m. but later called his family when he became “disoriented,” Kinney said. A family member called 911 about 2:45 p.m., and rescue crews met the family at Spooner’s Cove, Kinney said.
Initial reports indicated the hiker would be airlifted from the brush-covered area via a California Highway Patrol helicopter; but cloud cover and lack of daylight could force search and rescue crews to attempt to reach the hiker on foot or by using all-terrain vehicles, Kinney said.
“He’s in heavy vegetation,” Kinney said. “He’s short on water, so he’s dehydrated.”
State Parks, the CHP and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office have been working on the rescue attempt. About 15 to 20 personnel were working the scene, Kinney said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
