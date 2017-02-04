People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly day at Pismo State Beach

Elephant seal pups grow up at their rookery south of the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse in San Luis Obispo County in February and early March. By mid-March most of the mothers will have departed after four weeks of nursing and fasting, leaving the little ones behind to find their way in the ocean.
An fire caused $100,000 in damage after burning through the attic and roof of an Atascadero home on Cayucos Avenue on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. The fire was caused by electrical wiring in the attic, according to an Atascadero fire department news release.
Right-wing professional provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos took the stage at the 496-seat Spanos Theatre at Cal Poly on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, launching into his “No More Dead Babies” talk in front of a full house. Warning: Video contains adult language.
The Amgen Tour of California bike race will cycle through San Luis Obispo County on May 16, 2017, with Stage 3 starting in Pismo Beach and ending in Morro Bay. It will also roll through downtown San Luis Obispo. Here's a look at the race and the route, courtesy Amgen Tour of California.
Cal Poly students protesting right-wing speaker and Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos outside the Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Yiannopoulos was at Cal Poly as part of his national speaking tour at college campuses.
California Highway Patrol Officer Jordan Richards talks about the head-on collision on Los Osos Valley Road at Clark Valley Road that involved three cars and left one person with major injuries on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
San Luis Obispo County's Homeless Point-in-Time Homeless Census and Survey took place Jan. 30, 2017, to calculate the area's homeless population. Volunteers walked and drove around the county, recording any homeless individuals they saw.