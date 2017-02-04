People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly day at Pismo State Beach

The Monarch Butterfly Grove in Pismo State Beach is a temporary home to 15,000 Monarch Butterflies this season.
Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

Right-wing professional provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos took the stage at the 496-seat Spanos Theatre at Cal Poly on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, launching into his “No More Dead Babies” talk in front of a full house. Warning: Video contains adult language.

The 2017 Amgen Tour of California

The Amgen Tour of California bike race will cycle through San Luis Obispo County on May 16, 2017, with Stage 3 starting in Pismo Beach and ending in Morro Bay. It will also roll through downtown San Luis Obispo. Here's a look at the race and the route, courtesy Amgen Tour of California.

Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

Cal Poly students protesting right-wing speaker and Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos outside the Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Yiannopoulos was at Cal Poly as part of his national speaking tour at college campuses.

