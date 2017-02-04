5 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Feb. 5

Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Barbecue
12 to 3 p.m.
Chicken barbecue benefits the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial High School Scholarship Fund. SLO Elks Club, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-595-2526.
Hassan El-Tayyab
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk-swing guitarist Hassan El-Tayyab. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free, tip jar passed for featured artist. 805-226-8881.
Pancake Breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
With bacon, eggs, pancakes, juice and coffee. Donations gratefully accepted for continued renovation of historic hall. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $5 suggested donation. 805-550-1595.
Super Bowl Sunday Trail Work
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wear long pants, long sleeves and bring gloves. Tools and guidance will be provided. All are welcome, invite your friends! Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Rd., Los Osos. Free.
The Successpit Presents
8 to 10 p.m.
The Successpit’s spectacular first Sunday show at Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy, 207 Suburban Rd., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-540-8300.
